ISRO Chairman Dr. S Somanath Attends DPS Fulbari MUN Event

Siliguri, May 19: The Youth of India (YOI) Foundation, in collaboration with Delhi Public School (DPS) Fulbari, hosted the second edition of their Model United Nations (MUN) event, which spanned three days. The event concluded on Sunday with the esteemed presence of Dr. S Somanath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who attended as the Chief Guest.

The final day of the MUN event saw a significant turnout, with numerous enthusiasts gathered at DPS Fulbari to catch a glimpse of Dr. Somanath, often referred to as India’s pioneering ‘Man of the Moon Mission.’ The event witnessed the participation of over 700 individuals, focusing on themes related to Science, Technology, and the Environment.

Expressing his pleasure at attending the event for the first time in Siliguri, Dr. Somanath encouraged the youth to seize opportunities in the fields of Science and Technology for the betterment of the world.