Support Jetshen Dohna Lama: Vote for India in the International Children’s Song Contest

Jetshen Dohna Lama is proudly representing India at the prestigious International Children’s Song Contest, “Our Generation,” held in Kazan, Russia. Your votes can make a difference!

Voting Details

– Start: 15th November, 2:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

– End: 16th November, 2:30 PM (Indian Standard Time)

– How to Vote: Visit [www.ourgeneration.tv](https://www.ourgeneration.tv/) and cast your vote up to 5 times for Jetshen.

Let’s come together to support Jetshen and make India proud! Share this with friends and family, and spread the word through WhatsApp and social media.

About The Contest Happening In Kazan, Russia – Courtesy

Press Conference Held in Kazan City Hall for “Our Generation” Contest

A press conference took place at the Kazan City Hall, where the participants of the “Our Generation” contest were officially introduced, followed by the much-anticipated draw to determine the performance order for the final. As a result, it was revealed which country would open the competition and which would perform last. Jetshen Dohna Lama from India, with her song *Ummeed*, has been given the honor of opening the international contest, while the Russian folk group *Ejevika* will close the event with their song *Khlebnye Kosy* (Bread Braids).

The press conference featured several notable attendees, including Azat Abzalov, Head of the Kazan City Executive Committee’s Department of Culture; Stella Khachanyants, General Producer of the contest and founder of the “Academy of Modern Art”; Anna Zakhmatova, advisor to the Chairman of the Board of the “First Movement”; as well as the young contestants themselves.

Stella Khachanyants shared details about the participants’ stay in Kazan, noting that the children have acclimated well, forged friendships, and are enthusiastically exploring Russia. A rich cultural and educational program was specially curated for them, including guided tours, professional workshops, creative meetups, and other activities aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the musical cultures of different nations.

The young talents are actively engaging with one another, sharing stories, and exchanging impressions of the competition. While they are understandably anxious about the upcoming final, they are determined to give their best and proudly represent their countries.

Intense rehearsals for the “Our Generation” final will commence tomorrow. The participants are preparing for a vibrant and unforgettable event, which is sure to leave a lasting mark on their lives. The grand finale will be broadcast on November 16, 2024, on the national TV channel NTV at 9:20 PM.

The “Our Generation” contest is organized and founded by the Center for Creative Development “Academy of Modern Art.” It is held with the support of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives, and the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan. The strategic partner of the contest is the All-Russian Public-State Movement for Children and Youth, “First Movement.” Media partners include NTV and Children’s Radio, with an international media partner providing global coverage. (TV BRICS)