Message of the Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang on the occasion of Children’s Day 2024

On the joyous occasion of Children’s Day, Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all children in Sikkim. Emphasizing the importance of this day, the Chief Minister described children as the “heartbeat of our society and the hope for a brighter future.”

Children’s Day, celebrated in honor of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, serves as a reminder of Nehru’s commitment to nurturing young minds with love, care, and knowledge. Shri Tamang highlighted this legacy, stressing that every child deserves the opportunity to grow in a secure, supportive, and joyful environment, with the freedom to dream and explore their full potential.

Reaffirming the government’s dedication, CM Tamang assured that Sikkim is committed to providing quality education, healthcare, and essential support to its young citizens. He noted that the government aims to create a society that upholds the rights of children and encourages their holistic development, preparing them to become the future leaders, scholars, thinkers, and creators.

In his message to the children, the Chief Minister urged them to “cherish your dreams, work hard, and remember that you are our hope and the future.” He encouraged them to let “kindness, curiosity, and courage” be their guiding principles and reminded them to acknowledge the invaluable support of their parents, teachers, and guardians, who play a critical role in their growth.

He concluded with a message of humility and nobility, inspiring the children to follow a path that leads to greatness.

“Happy Children’s Day!”

