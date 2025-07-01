Car Loses Control, Crashes Into Roadside Eatery on Rohini Road in Darjeeling

Darjeeling, July 1: A major accident was narrowly averted on Monday when a Maruti Swift Dzire (registration no. WB 76 B 4454) carrying tourists lost control and rammed into a roadside eatery along Rohini Road in Darjeeling under Kurseong Sub-Division , West Bengal.

The incident took place in broad daylight as the vehicle, reportedly traveling from Darjeeling, experienced sudden brake failure. Eyewitnesses said the driver was unable to stop the car in time, causing it to crash directly into the small establishment.

Fortunately, local residents and passersby responded immediately, rescuing the passengers, including two child, from the damaged vehicle. No fatalities or serious injuries were reported, though the eatery sustained significant property damage.

According to sources, the prompt action by youths and other motorists helped defuse panic and console the frightened tourists at the scene.

When questioned, the driver stated that the vehicle was descending Rohini Road when the brakes failed, leading to the accident.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry to assess the cause and verify whether mechanical failure was responsible for this potentially tragic incident.