Dr. Sweata Gurung Earns PhD for Groundbreaking Research on Women Entrepreneurs in Sikkim’s Hospitality Sector

Gangtok, Dec 02 : Dr. Sweata Gurung has achieved a major academic milestone by successfully completing her PhD titled “Entrepreneurial Challenges and Opportunities for Women in the Hospitality Business: An Exploratory Study of East Sikkim” from Amity University Noida. Her research was guided by Dr. Swati Sharma, Associate Professor at the Department of Tourism & Hospitality, Amity Institute of Travel & Tourism, with co-supervision from Dr. Kshitiz Sharma, Professor at ABBS School of Management, Bengaluru.

Her doctoral study provides valuable insights into the gender landscape within the hospitality and tourism industry, focusing on women-led entrepreneurship in East Sikkim. The research identifies key challenges affecting women’s participation while emphasizing emerging prospects linked to Sikkim’s organic tourism identity, eco-tourism growth, and supportive government frameworks encouraging women leaders in tourism.

Dr. Gurung has made notable academic contributions with several research papers published in prestigious Scopus-indexed journals. She has presented her work at multiple national and international platforms, significantly extending discourse in tourism entrepreneurship. Her dedication to academics has earned her multiple recognitions, including the Award for Academic & Research Excellence (2022), Best Faculty Award (2025) from ICFAI University Sikkim, and the Best Research Paper Award at the IMCOO International Conference (2023).

Originally from Upper Burtuk, she is the daughter of Late Manju Gurung and Late B.B. Gurung, and the wife of Mr. Roshan Rai of Hotel Kai Fu Khim, Upper Sichey. Dr. Gurung currently serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Hotel & Tourism Management at ICFAI University Sikkim, where she continues to lead impactful academic and research initiatives in tourism entrepreneurship.