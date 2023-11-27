Albert Kabo Lepcha Makes Hill Proud, Bagged Prestigious ZeeTV SRGMP Trophy 2023

Pakyong, 27 Nov : Albert Kabo Lepcha, a 27-year-old talent from Kalimpong, West Bengal, emerged victorious in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023. Currently residing in Kolkata, Albert expressed his natural eagerness to return to his hometown with the prestigious trophy.

Reflecting on his win, he humbly acknowledged the talent of all contestants, stating, “I am extremely happy to win this show. All the other contestants equally deserved this trophy because everyone is equally talented. I never thought that I will win the show when I first became a part of it.”

On a personal note, Albert is happily married to Pooja, with their union dating back to 2015. Grateful for his family’s support, he emphasized the pivotal role his wife played in his journey, revealing, “My family is going to be very happy. But my wife is someone who has supported me throughout my journey. My wife has been my strength… in fact, she was the one who wanted me to be on this show. So it is a dream come true moment for her now that I have won this show.”

Earlier , Albert Kabo Lepcha, secured the second spot in the last season of the Bengali singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa,’ is grappling with a heart-wrenching loss—the passing of his daughter, Evelyn.

Sadly, Evelyn, who was not yet a year old, had been unwell and was undergoing treatment at a Kolkata hospital, as disclosed by family members. Despite an initial positive response to the medical interventions, Evelyn’s health took a sudden downturn.

Albert, originally hailing from Kalimpong, had endeared himself to viewers with his soulful voice, winning hearts across the audience. His charming personality particularly resonated with female admirers, furthering his popularity and outreach.

Throughout the season, Albert’s wife, Puja Chetri, and little Evelyn were a familiar presence at the ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ shoots during those days in Kolkata event. Albert, in poignant moments, introduced his wife and daughter to both the judges and the audience, shedding light on the challenges Puja faced in his absence.

Looking ahead, Albert anticipates his return to his hometown on Monday and is excited to gauge the local reaction to his victory. He shared, “When I became part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, it was a happy moment for all. In my hometown, I am the first person to reach this point and become a part of a show like this. So once I am back,

I am sure there will be many people to greet me. They will shower upon me a lot of love, which I am grateful for. I have received a lot of messages from all over India and other countries as well on social media, appreciating my talent, and it feels amazing.”