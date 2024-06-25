Bhutia Quits Politics, Says ‘electoral politics is simply not for me’

Pakyong, June 25 : Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia has decided to step away from politics following his loss in the recent elections. Bhutia, who served as the vice president of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), was defeated by SKM’s Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia in the Barfung constituency. This marks his sixth electoral setback.

Bhaichung entered politics in 2014 when he was nominated by the ruling TMC in West Bengal as their candidate for the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat. Subsequently, in 2018, he ventured into state politics by establishing the Hamro Sikkim Party. Last year, he merged his party with the Pawan Chamling-led SDF.

In the press release issued he writes, First, I would like to congratulate Mr P.S Tamang and the SKM party for winning the 2024 Sikkim Assembly Election. The people of Sikkim have given them a resounding mandate and I hope the SKM govt will work to fulfill their promises and take Sikkim to greater heights across all sectors.

After the 2024 election results I have had the realisation that electoral politics is simply not for me. I am therefore quitting all forms of electoral politics with immediate effect.

My only regret is that I felt I had great ideas with regard to development of sports and tourism which given a chance, I would have loved to implement and thus contribute to the growth of the state in a very honest and sincere way. Unfortunately it was not to be. I am certain there will be more people with better ideas to do so.

As Lord Buddha said, “one’s intentions must be good”. I can only say with utmost honesty and humility that my intention in politics was to do good, for the people of both state and country.

I wish to thank everyone who supported me through thick and thin. I am also sincerely sorry if I hurt anyone unknowingly or knowingly. As we say in football, please take it in the spirit of the game.

I now wish to devote more time to introspect, work towards my other goals and discover my purpose anew.