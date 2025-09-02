Himalayan Black Bear Safely Rescued After Entering Army Base in Lungthung

Pakyong, Sep 01 – A Himalayan Black Bear that had been causing concern among army personnel has been successfully rescued and released into its natural habitat through a collaborative effort by the Sikkim East Wildlife Division and the Indian Army.

The bear, which had been repeatedly sighted over the past week on the premises of the Army Supply Company at Lungthung, was safely tranquilized and captured on August 30. The operation was a joint effort between the Pangolakha (North) and Fambhonglho (West) field teams of the East Wildlife Division.

According to forest officials, a trap cage was set to safely capture the animal. The bear was successfully tranquilized and secured without any harm to the animal or the personnel involved. Following a thorough health check, the bear was released into a suitable and safe natural habitat away from human settlements.

The successful rescue operation highlights the growing collaboration between military forces and wildlife authorities in managing human-wildlife conflicts in the region. This incident serves as a positive example of how such situations can be resolved with expertise and care, ensuring the safety of both humans and wildlife.