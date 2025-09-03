Namchi Police Apprehend Suspect in Mamring Homicide Case

Namchi, Sep 03 : In a press briefing, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Namchi provided details on the successful resolution of a recent homicide investigation. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Sita Chettri r/o Samsing Geyzing Soreng, was found dead in Mamring. According to the SP, the primary suspect, 29-year-old Sangay Dorjee Sherpa r/o Sombarie West Sikkim, has been apprehended and has confessed to the crime.

Investigation Details

The SP stated that the victim and the accused had been in a relationship for two to three years. The victim operated a restaurant in Mamring, and the accused was living with her at the time of the incident.

The murder reportedly occurred between 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM on August 29th. The SP noted that the crime did not take place in the couple’s residence but in a different room that they had illegally entered.

Apprehension of the Suspect

Following the homicide, Sangay Dorjee Sherpa fled the area and traveled to Siliguri. Through a joint operation with the Matigara Police, the Namchi Police were able to track and detain the suspect on Sunday night. He was arrested at 7:00 PM while attempting to board a bus to Kolkata at 8:00 PM. The SP credited the breakthrough to various pieces of evidence, including digital footprints.

Police revealed that the suspect, Sangay Dorjee Sherpa, attempted to stage the victim’s death as a suicide. He reportedly slit the victim’s wrist after killing her by strangulation.

The victim’s body was discovered in a semi-decomposed state on August 31st by a neighbor, Gyanashyam Chettri. Sensing a foul odor, Chettri and another individual, Tara Gurung, broke into a room where they found the body. They immediately notified the Mamring Police outpost, who promptly arrived at the scene and secured the area.

Crucial Testimony Leads to Suspect’s Detention

The investigation into the Mamring homicide case gained a significant lead from a local cab driver, Amber Bahadur Chettri. On August 29th, the day of the murder, the victim had called the driver for a ride to 32 Mile.

According to the driver’s statement to the police, both the victim and the accused, Sangay Dorjee Sherpa, got into his taxi. However, they changed their minds shortly after starting the journey and got down some few kilometer away. This key piece of information helped police establish the movements of the accused and track him following the crime. Police started tracking the accused from his mobile phone and victim’s mobile phone which accused had took along with him. Police finally traced him in Matigara , Siliguri.

The suspect is now in Namchi police custody, and the investigation is ongoing.