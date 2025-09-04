Nepali Language Now Mandatory for Telecom Services in Sikkim

Gangtok, Sep 4 : In a significant move to improve communication accessibility for residents, India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT), under the Ministry of Communications, has mandated the use of the Nepali language for all telecom services in Sikkim.

Under the new directive, every telecom company operating in the state must incorporate Nepali into their services, including IVRS messages, SMS, and call center support.

The DoT has instructed all licensed telecom providers to implement these changes within 30 days and submit a compliance report to the respective Local Service Area (LSA) office. This decision is expected to benefit millions of telecom users in Sikkim by providing easier access to services in their mother tongue, leading to clearer and more effective communication.

The move aims to enhance the quality of service and ensure that residents can navigate telecom services with greater ease and clarity.