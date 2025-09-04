The End of an Era: Messi to Play Final World Cup Qualifier

Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sep 3 : Argentine captain Lionel Messi is set to grace the field for the last time in a World Cup qualifier this week, marking a poignant moment in his legendary career. The 38-year-old superstar will take to the pitch at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium on Thursday to face Venezuela, a match he considers a particularly special occasion.

This final qualifier will be a family affair for Messi, with his wife, children, parents, and siblings all expected to be in attendance. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner revealed last week, “This will be my last qualifier. After that, it’s not certain whether there will be friendly or other matches.”

Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, addressed the emotional significance of the moment, telling reporters on Wednesday, “If it truly is his last qualifier, we have to experience it in an emotional, special, and beautiful way. We must enjoy this moment.”

The Road to the World Cup: A Competitive Campaign

Argentina has already secured their spot in the upcoming World Cup, leading the standings with 35 points. The battle for the remaining automatic qualification spots remains fierce. Ecuador and Brazil have also clinched their places, each with 25 points. Uruguay and Paraguay are close behind with 24 points, while Colombia sits in fifth with 22. Venezuela, with 18 points, still holds a slim hope of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time.

The qualifiers have been filled with dramatic storylines. Ecuador’s remarkable comeback, overcoming a three-point deduction due to a player eligibility dispute, stands out as one of the campaign’s most compelling narratives. Brazil’s journey has been more turbulent; a 4-1 loss to Argentina led to the dismissal of coach Dorival Júnior, with his replacement, Carlo Ancelotti, debuting in a 0-0 draw against Ecuador.

The qualifiers also saw several historic moments, including Colombia’s first-ever 2-1 victory over Brazil in November 2023. Additionally, Uruguayan captain Luis Suárez bid farewell to international football following a 0-0 draw with Paraguay in September 2024.

This Thursday’s matches include Paraguay vs. Ecuador, Argentina vs. Venezuela, Uruguay vs. Peru, Colombia vs. Bolivia, and Brazil vs. Chile. The final automatic qualification spots will be decided on September 9. The World Cup will be hosted in Canada, Mexico, and the United States in June-July of next year.