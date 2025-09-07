North Sikkim Reopens to Tourists

Gangtok, September 7 : Additional Chief Secretary C.S. Rao announced today that North Sikkim will reopen to tourists starting Monday, following a three-month closure. The region’s main access road was blocked by landslides, and extensive maintenance work has been underway to clear the route.

Following a three-month closure due to natural disasters, North Sikkim’s tourist route is set to reopen tomorrow morning. Rao confirmed that the Sanklang bridge, constructed in collaboration with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), is now open, reducing travel time to Chungthang by approximately 90 minutes.

While online permits are being issued, tourists can currently visit Lachung, Yumthang Valley, and Zero Point. The route to Lachen will remain closed until the next tourist season.

For travel, tourists must pass the Sanklang bridge checkpoint by 1:00 p.m. and the Toong bridge by 2:00 p.m. on their return. Permits can be obtained online, in Mangan, or from the temporary SDM office in Chungthang.

The initial reopening will allow travel to Lachung, Yumthang, and Zero Point. The road to Lachen, however, remains closed and is expected to take approximately one more month to reopen.

Rao also announced the launch of “battlefield tourism” in Sikkim, an initiative announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 15, 2025. Two new destinations, Chola and Doklam, will open to domestic tourists from September 27. Initially, access will be limited to 25 vehicles per day. This decision was made after a collaborative meeting with the Chief Secretary, army officials, and BRO officials.

Addressing air travel, Rao highlighted a recent meeting at the 3rd North East Aviation Summit in Itanagar. During the summit, he discussed operational challenges at Pakyong airport with Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. Naidu pledged to improve air connectivity for the region. To accommodate larger aircraft like Boeing or Airbus, the government plans to extend the runway at Pakyong by one kilometer, from its current 1.75 km to 2.75 km.

During a press briefing, Rao outlined specific guidelines and regulations for both tourists and tourism stakeholders to ensure a smooth and safe reopening.

ACS was accompanied by department officials, including Principal Chief Engineer Neeraj Pradhan , Secretary Hondala Gyaltsen, Additional Director Permit Tenzing Gelay.

Watch Full Press Briefing Video Below