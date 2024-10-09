Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded to Two Scientists for Their Work in Artificial Intelligence

New Delhi , 09 October : Two scientists, John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton, have been awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize in Physics for their groundbreaking work in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced this year’s laureates, praising their contributions to the development of artificial neural networks.

The award, which includes a prize sum of 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million), is shared between the two winners. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which is responsible for awarding the physics prize, highlighted the significant impact of their work in the advancement of machine learning technologies.

The Nobel Prize in Physics is widely regarded as one of the most esteemed accolades in the scientific community. Established by Alfred Nobel along with awards in other fields, it has recognized outstanding achievements in physics since 1901. Past recipients of the prize include renowned figures such as Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr, and Enrico Fermi.

In the realm of physics, discoveries like those made by John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton often attract widespread attention and acclaim. Their pioneering research and inventions have laid the groundwork for modern machine learning practices, demonstrating the integral role of physics in shaping cutting-edge technologies.

This year’s award recipients follow the footsteps of last year’s winners, Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier, who were honored for their work in ultra-short pulse technology. The Nobel Prize in Physics continues to celebrate remarkable accomplishments that push the boundaries of scientific knowledge and innovation.

Notably, the Nobel Prize in Physics is the second to be announced this week, with the previous prize in medicine being awarded to U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their groundbreaking discovery related to gene regulation and cell specialization.