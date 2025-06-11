Youth Drowns in Ramam Khola While Bathing to Escape Heatwave in Sombaria

Sombaria , June 11 : In a heartbreaking incident, a young man lost his life after drowning in the Ramam Khola near Salangdang in the Daramdin area of Sombaria in West Sikkim. The victim had reportedly entered the river to cool off amid the intense summer heat but was caught in a powerful current and swept away.

Local authorities, along with rescue teams, launched an immediate search operation. Despite their swift response, the youth’s body was later found downstream.

Officials have reiterated warnings to the public, urging people to remain vigilant and avoid entering rivers during summer months, as currents can be unexpectedly strong and water levels unpredictable. The community has been left shaken by the tragedy, which serves as a grim reminder of the hidden dangers in seemingly calm waters.