Coordination Meeting of Left-Out Communities of Sikkim and West Bengal on Tribal Status Demand

A pivotal coordination meeting of the left-out communities from Sikkim and West Bengal was held at Hotel Saffron Crest, Siliguri, on the 6th of October 2024, at 1:00 PM. Chaired by the Honourable Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay). The meeting was convened to advance the collective demand for tribal status for these left out communities.

In a significant announcement, the Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang declared the formation of a Joint Action Committee (JAC), team for Tribal status, Darjeeling & Sikkim, to advocate for the inclusion of the left-out communities of Sikkim and Darjeeling, West Bengal, in the tribal status category. This committee, formed during the first-ever coordination meeting between representatives of Sikkim and West Bengal, marks a crucial step toward addressing the longstanding issues faced by marginalized tribal communities in the region. It was a historic coordination meeting and first of its kind.

The JAC will focus on unified advocacy to push for the constitutional recognition of these communities, ensuring that they receive rightful benefits and protection. The Chief Minister emphasized that cooperation between Sikkim and West Bengal is essential to achieving these common goals.

The JAC members from Sikkim include:

• Dr. S.K. Rai

• Dr. Pramila Giri

• Shri Mani Kumar Pradhan

• Shri Khilbarna Gurung

• Shri Narayan Kathiwada

The JAC members from Darjeeling, West Bengal, are:

• Shri M.S. Rai

• Shri Deepak Pradhan

• Shri D.B. Bhujel

• Shri Balbhadra Sharma

Additionally, an Ethnographic Report Committee, comprising eleven members has been constituted to prepare Joint Ethnographic Reports for the twelve left-out communities of Sikkim and the eleven left-out communities of West Bengal. This report will serve as a critical document for the inclusion of these communities in the Scheduled Tribe category.

The meeting saw the participation of notable leaders, including Shri Raju Bista, Honourable Member of Parliament from Darjeeling (Lok Sabha), Shri D. T. Lepcha, Honourable Member of Parliament from Sikkim (Rajya Sabha), Dr. Indra Hang Subba, Honourable Member of Parliament from Sikkim (Lok Sabha), the Honourable Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Honourable Ministers and MLAs of Sikkim, as well as Honourable MLAs from Darjeeling and Kalchini.

Representatives from twelve left-out communities of Sikkim and eleven left-out communities from West Bengal (Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Dooars) participated, affirming their commitment to advocating for tribal status recognition. A resolution was passed at the end of the meeting, charting a path forward for the Joint Action Committee to present their case to the Government of India.

Series of Activities by Government of Sikkim with EIECOS + 1 (Eleven Indigenous Ethnic Communities of Sikkim + 1):

EIECOS was established in 2014. EIECOS comprises the Kirat Khambu Rai, Gurung, Mangar, Yakha Dewan, Thami, Jogi, Sunwar- Mukhia, Bhujel, Khas: Chettri-Bahun, Newar, and Giri-Sanyasi communities. The organization was formed to advocate for the tribal status of these eleven communities.

Since its formation, several meetings were convened, and memorandums, along with the ethnographic reports, were submitted to the Government of Sikkim (GOS) and the Government of India (GOI). In 2016, the Majhi community was also included, leading to the creation of EIECOS + 1.

On 5th January 2021, the Honourable Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, held a meeting with the presidents and members of the twelve left-out communities of Sikkim at Samman Bhawan, Gangtok, to discuss their demand for tribal status. The Honourable Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Ministers, Secretary, and officers of the Social Welfare Department of GOS also participated.

On 11th January 2021, a resolution was passed by the Members of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, seeking the inclusion of the remaining left-out communities of Sikkim in the Scheduled Tribe category.

On 6th June 2021, an Expert Committee was constituted by GOS to prepare a comprehensive report on the tribal status demand. A report titled “Submission in Favour of Demand for Scheduled Tribe Status for Twelve Indigenous Ethnic Communities of Sikkim” was submitted to the Government of Sikkim in September 2023.

On 4th December 2023, HCM Shri Prem Singh Tamang led a delegation of the Presidents and General Secretaries of the twelve left-out communities, along with the governing body of EIECOS + 1, Expert Committee members, and Ministers of Sikkim, to New Delhi.

On 5th December 2023, a meeting was held at Old Sikkim House, New Delhi, by HCM of Sikkim, in the presence of Shri Raju Bista, Honourable MP of Darjeeling (Lok Sabha). The delegation decided to jointly approach the Government of India regarding their demand for tribal status.

On 6th December 2023, the delegation led by HCM Shri Prem Singh Tamang met with the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda, at his official residence in New Delhi. The delegation submitted a memorandum and the report prepared by GOS.

On 6th December 2023, the delegation led by HCM Shri Prem Singh Tamang met the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah Ji, at his office at the Parliament House, New Delhi. The delegation presented a memorandum and report prepared by the Government of Sikkim. The Honourable Union Home Minister assured a thorough examination of the matter and that his honour would recommend the case accordingly.

On 3rd August 2024, HCM Shri Prem Singh Tamang convened a follow-up meeting with the Presidents and General Secretaries of the twelve left-out communities, EIECOS + 1 executives, the Honourable Deputy Speaker, and Ministers at Samman Bhawan, Gangtok. During the meeting, the HCM instructed the preparation of a new Ethnographic Study Report and field studies. The Government of Sikkim will constitute a Committee of Experts, consisting of renowned Anthropologists, Sociologists, historians, etc. to oversee the preparation of the Ethnographic Study Report, which will be vital in strengthening the case for the inclusion of all left out communities in the Scheduled Tribe category.

On behalf of the members of the Twelve Left Out Communities of Sikkim, members of the EIECOS + 1 and the general public of Sikkim, we are great full to HCM Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) and Government of Sikkim for his noble initiative, assistance, guidance and patronage regarding our demand for Tribalship. We are also great full to his honour for convening several meetings in Sikkim and a Coordination Meeting of Left Out Communities of Sikkim & West Bengal for the demand of Tribal Status on 06th October 2024, at Hotel Saffron Crest, Siliguri, WB.

Issued by:

Presidents & General Secretaries of 12 Left Out Communities of Sikkim and

Eleven Indigenous Ethnic Communities of Sikkim + 1 (EIECOS + 1)

Date: 8th October 2024

Location: Samuhik Bhawan, Gangtok, Sikkim

