Namchi District Administration Warns Businesses Against Allowing Students During School Hours

Namchi, 08 October : In a recent announcement, the Namchi District Administration expressed serious concern over students being found in hotels, restaurants, snooker rooms, and similar establishments during school hours. These activities, they stated, not only hinder the students’ academic progress but also expose them to inappropriate environments.

The administration has issued a directive to local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and snooker rooms, prohibiting them from allowing students to enter during school hours. Strict actions, in accordance with existing rules, will be taken against business owners who fail to comply, particularly if students are found in their establishments during surprise inspections. The initiative aims to ensure that students remain focused on their education and avoid potentially harmful influences.

