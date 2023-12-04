Circular : Sikkim Govt Inter-State Movement Of Government Vehicles

Pakyong, 4 Dec : Government of Sikkim Home Department has issued circular regarding movement of government vehicles outside the state. The circular reads as follows.

With a view to simplify and regulate the process for issuance of permits to the government vehicles for crossing the state border, the state government is pleased to launch the online permit system through its portal: vehiclepass.sikkim.gov.in.

The online permit system shall be implemented w.e.f. 01.12.2023.

The following system shall be in place with the launch of online permit portal:

1. All government officers travelling out of the State or crossing the State border or for inter-district travel, using a government vehicle shall henceforth apply for online permit in the portal vehiclepass.sikkim.gov.in

2. All offline permits for government vehicles, so far being issued by the District Administrations, Commissions and Boards shall be discontinued w.e.f 01.12.2023.

3. The fees for private travel outside the state is revised to Rs.200/-only per day. The rate shall however be reviewed in due course.

4. Online vehicle permit for travel outside the State shall be mandatory for all government vehicles including those with double digit registration numbers. The same shall however be exempted in respect of vehicles attached to the Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, ACS Home, District Collectors, Superintendent of Police in Districts and the vehicles of the dignitaries provided with pilot/escorts.

5. The double digit vehicles attached with the HODs/Secretaries and equivalent ranks and those provided with Round Stickers (Red) by the Home Department shall remain exempted from payment of fees for travel outside the state. It shall however be mandatory for them to apply for permit online in order to maintain the record of interstate travel by government vehicles.

6. The interstate permit issued online shall be valid for travel within Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and upto NJP Railway Station and Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal.

7. The permits obtained online shall be produced in all State Border Check posts both during exit and entry of government vehicles.

8. The police personnel stationed at the respective Border Check posts shall be responsible for checking and maintaining the record of the permits during exit and entry of the Government Vehicles.

This is issued in supersession to all the Circulars issued earlier to the extent relevant