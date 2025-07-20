NH10 Stretch Reopens After Landslide, Restoring Vital Link to Sikkim

Siliguri, July 20 : Birik Dara stretch of National Highway 10 (NH10), a crucial lifeline connecting Siliguri, Gangtok, and Kalimpong, reopened for vehicular movement on Sunday evening around 5 PM. This 12-kilometer section had been severely impacted since Friday morning when a massive landslide caused a significant blockage.

The landslide crippled the primary transportation artery for Sikkim, prompting the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the authority responsible for NH10, to issue a circular on Friday outlining alternative routes for commuters. Recognizing the highway’s critical importance, NHIDCL swiftly deployed extensive resources, including manpower, machinery, and logistics, to clear the debris. The operation involved nearly six JCB earthmovers working tirelessly to restore connectivity.