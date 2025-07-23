Stepmother Abandons Toddler in Park After Domestic Dispute; Social Media Helps Reunite Father and Child

Siliguri, July 24: In a heart-wrenching incident that underscores the power of social media, a two-year-old Nepalese girl was found abandoned at Suryasen Park in Siliguri on Wednesday. The child, identified as Surabhi Shaha alias ‘Nimisha’, was reportedly left at the park by her stepmother following a domestic dispute.

Local residents and social media users were quick to circulate photos and videos of the toddler found alone at the park. The post gained traction across various platforms, drawing widespread concern and sympathy from the public.

Fortunately, the girl’s father, a resident of Damak in eastern Nepal, came across the viral post through a relative based in Naxalbari. Upon identifying his daughter in the images, he immediately travelled to Siliguri to reclaim custody of the child.

Speaking to the media, the distressed father expressed shock and sorrow over the incident. “My step-wife took my daughter on Wednesday morning from our home in Damak. I was unaware of her intentions. It was only after a relative from Naxalbari, Sapna, informed me about the social media post that I realized my daughter had been abandoned,” he said.

The father revealed that he had remarried six months ago following the death of his first wife, but the relationship had been strained, particularly due to his new wife’s alleged mistreatment of the child.

“Since our marriage, she repeatedly misbehaved with my daughter. This abandonment was beyond anything I imagined,” he added.

After identifying his daughter, the father sought assistance from Nepal Police and the NGO Maiti Nepal, who coordinated with Indian authorities to facilitate his travel and help ensure the child’s safety and return.

Authorities are currently investigating the matter, and further legal actions may follow concerning the stepmother’s conduct.

This incident highlights not only the vulnerabilities of children in fractured domestic situations but also the critical role of community vigilance and social media in enabling swift action and reunion.