Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Condemns Racial Prejudice Against Arunachal Women in National Capital

Gangtok, 24 Feb : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has voiced strong opposition to recent incidents of racial discrimination directed at women from Arunachal Pradesh in New Delhi. In a firm public statement, the Chief Minister condemned the behavior, reiterating that the Northeastern region is an essential and vibrant part of India’s diverse cultural fabric.

Reacting to the reports from the national capital, Tamang expressed that he was deeply troubled and saddened by the events. He emphasized that such incidents serve as a stark reminder of the continuous need to actively protect the dignity and self-worth of every individual in the country.

“Every single person, no matter which state they call home, has an absolute right to be treated with fairness, honor, and complete equality,” the Chief Minister stated, reinforcing the core values of unity and regional respect.

Tamang used the opportunity to issue a broader appeal to the citizens of India, urging the public to look out for one another and firmly reject discrimination in all its forms. He called for a collective commitment to building a nation where compassion, mutual respect, and genuine understanding form the true foundation of society.

The Chief Minister’s remarks highlight ongoing concerns regarding the safety, integration, and respectful treatment of individuals from the Northeast residing in metropolitan cities across the country.