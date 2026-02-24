Siliguri Hit-and-Run Case: Accused Debangshu Pal Chowdhury Produced in Court

Siliguri, 24 Feb : The accused in the recent hit-and-run incident, Debangshu Pal Chowdhury, was produced before the Siliguri court on Tuesday amid growing public outrage. The tragic accident claimed the life of Shankar Chettri, leaving his family devastated and demanding stringent punishment against the accused.

Family members and local residents staged a protest seeking justice for the deceased. During the demonstration, the victim’s sister, Manu Chhetri, expressed deep anguish and questioned whether Siliguri belongs only to the wealthy and influential who repeatedly violate the law. She asserted that poor citizens also deserve equal protection and justice under the legal system.

The bereaved family has called for the harshest possible punishment under the law, urging authorities to ensure that the case is handled fairly and without bias. The incident has sparked widespread debate in Siliguri over road safety, accountability, and equal justice for all sections of society.