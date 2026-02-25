Swift Multi-Agency Rescue Saves 2,736 Tourists After Heavy Snowfall Strands 541 Vehicles Near Tsomgo

Gangtok, 24 Feb : Heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of Sherathang and around Tsomgo Lake caused major disruption on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of tourist vehicles stranded along the stretch between 15th Mile and Tsomgo.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim, reported that 541 tourist vehicles carrying nearly 2,736 visitors were stuck due to snow accumulation and road blockages in the high-altitude region.

Authorities immediately launched a large-scale rescue and evacuation operation. The effort involved Sikkim Police, Check Post officials, Tourism Permit Cell representatives, ASTHA members, Border Roads Organisation (BRO/GREF) personnel, the JN Road Drivers Association, travel agencies, and other local stakeholders.

Officials stated that the evacuation was conducted swiftly and systematically under the supervision of the Tourism Department. Through coordinated teamwork and prompt action, all stranded vehicles and tourists were safely escorted without any injuries or casualties.

The department expressed appreciation to all agencies and stakeholders for their cooperation and timely response, noting that collective efforts ensured the situation was managed efficiently despite challenging weather conditions.

The Tourism Department has advised tourists and tour operators to strictly follow weather advisories while travelling to high-altitude areas. Authorities have also made it mandatory for vehicles to carry essential safety equipment, including snow chains, during snowfall to prevent similar incidents in the future.