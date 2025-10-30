State Orders Petroleum Outlets to Maintain Clean Toilets and Basic Amenities

Gangtok, Oct 30 : The state government has issued strict directives to all petroleum retail outlets across Sikkim to ensure the maintenance of basic customer amenities, including clean and functional washrooms with running water facilities for both men and women.

Despite repeated government instructions, many petrol pumps and retail outlets have reportedly failed to uphold these minimum standards. Citing this negligence, the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Legal Metrology, and Consumer Protection Cell has reiterated that all Retail Outlet (RO) dealers—both government and private—must comply with the Marketing Discipline Guidelines (MDGs) of oil companies such as IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL.

According to the order, all outlets must ensure the following facilities:

1. Toilets are kept clean at all times.

2. Adequate lighting is available.

3. Flush systems function properly.

4. Sufficient water supply is maintained.

5. Toilet doors have working latches.

6. Proper signage is displayed.

7. Toilets remain accessible to all customers, including physically challenged individuals and transit travelers, while adhering to safety protocols.

Additionally, outlets are required to display a “Darpan” QR code near the toilet area for customer feedback.

Besides restroom maintenance, petroleum outlets must also provide:

• Air facilities with a calibrated air gauge,

• A functional telephone, and

• A first-aid box with medicines on the premises.

The department has warned that failure to comply with these requirements will lead to the withholding of calibration and verification certificates by the Legal Metrology Unit and Consumer Protection Cell until the amenities are provided as mandated.