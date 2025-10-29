Historic First International Women’s Football Match in Sikkim Features India and Nepal

Gangtok, October 29 (IPR): Sikkim made sporting history today as the State hosted its first-ever International Women’s Football Friendly Match between the Indian Senior Women’s Team and the Nepal Women’s National Team at the iconic Paljor Stadium, Gangtok, under the floodlights. The event, organised by the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) in collaboration with the Government of Sikkim, marked a momentous addition to the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Sikkim’s Statehood, symbolising fifty years of unity and progress since the State’s merger with the Indian Union.

Chief Minister Mr. Prem Singh Tamang graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, accompanied by Madam Krishna Rai, Deputy Speaker SLA Ms. Rajkumari Thapa, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Advisors, Chairpersons, DGP, Secretaries, OSDs, senior officers of the State Government and thousands of football enthusiasts who filled the stadium to capacity.

In the early moments of the match, both teams came close to scoring, with Nepal nearly capitalising on a defensive lapse by the Indian goalkeeper. India eventually took the lead through Ms. Somya Guguloth, whose individual brilliance put the hosts ahead. However, Nepal equalised in the closing minutes of the first half with a goal from Ms. Rashmi Kumari Ghising, levelling the score at 1–1.

The second half delivered everything befitting an international contest, except the goal that could break the deadlock. The intense encounter ended in a draw at full time and proceeded to penalties, where Nepal triumphed 4–1, with India failing to convert any of their spot kicks.



Notably, local talents Ms. Abishtha Basnet made her senior India debut, while Ms. Muskan Subba started for the home team, receiving enthusiastic cheers from the crowd who celebrated their every move.

At half time, a Thangka was presented by the Chief Minister to the Secretary General of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Mr. Purushottam Kattel in recognition of his contribution to regional football. Citations were also presented to four senior most women members of the Sikkim Football Association for their pioneering roles in promoting women’s football in the State namely Mrs. Nalini Gupta Pradhan, Former President of the Women’s Wing, Mrs. Rinzing Ongmu, Mrs. Rinchen Barfungpa and Mrs. Renuka Chakraborty.

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of the poster for the upcoming Orchid Music Festival by the Chief Minister, adding a cultural flourish to the evening’s proceedings.

At the final whistle, tokens of love and appreciation were presented to all players and match officials by the Chief Minister.

This event marks a milestone for football in Sikkim, showcasing the State’s growing capacity to host international level fixtures. Notably, entry to the match was free, enabling thousands of spectators from Sikkim, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and North Bengal to witness this historic sporting spectacle. Under the radiant lights of Paljor Stadium, the evening encapsulated Sikkim’s deep passion for football, its rising stature as a hub for international sports and the spirit of unity fostered through sport and culture as the State continues its journey of progress and pride under the banner of 50 Years of Statehood.