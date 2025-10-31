Two Dead, Six Injured in Sumo Gold Accident on Sonada-Darjeeling-Siliguri Route

Darjeeling, Oct 31 — A tragic road accident occurred on Thursday evening when a Sumo Gold passenger vehicle, travelling from Siliguri towards Darjeeling, lost control and plunged nearly 70 feet off the road near 8th Mile and Gorabari along the Sonada-Darjeeling-Siliguri route.

The incident took place between 7 and 8 pm. Local residents and commuters immediately launched a rescue operation, later joined by the Kurseong Fire Department. The swift response helped rescue five injured passengers, who were rushed to the Sonada Health Centre for treatment.

According to reports, the vehicle bore registration number WB 76 7788.

Deceased:

1. Arun Mukhia (Driver)

2. Abhimanyu Prasad

Injured:

1. Sourav Prasad (27)

2. Arun Prasad (38)

3. Amit Prasad (28)

4. Chandan Shah (18)

5. Saran Mukhia (56)

6. Mina Mamta Mukhia (58)