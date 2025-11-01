Indra Hang Subba Addresses UN Session on Cultural Rights

New York, Oct 31 : Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Shri Indra Hang Subba, representing India as part of the Parliamentary Delegation at the ongoing 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, addressed the Interactive Dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Cultural Rights at the Third Committee in New York.

During his address, Shri Subba reaffirmed India’s strong commitment to preserving, promoting, and protecting its traditional cultural expressions while supporting sustainable livelihoods for cultural practitioners. He highlighted that cultural diversity remains a vital component of India’s inclusive development agenda.

He also detailed the institutional and legislative measures India has implemented to safeguard literary, artistic, musical, and cinematographic works, emphasizing how these efforts strengthen the nation’s cultural ecosystem and contribute to the growth of the creative economy.

Concluding his remarks, Shri Subba reiterated India’s unwavering dedication to upholding cultural rights and preserving heritage, both within the country and at the global level.