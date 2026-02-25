New Delhi, 25 Feb : Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has strongly condemned an incident in Malviya Nagar. Three women from Arunachal Pradesh were reportedly harassed and faced racial abuse from their neighbors. This incident came to public attention through videos shared on social media, raising significant concern and calls for action.

In a video message posted on her social platforms, Gupta emphasized that the dignity, respect, and safety of every person in the capital must be upheld. She affirmed that Delhi belongs to everyone, including residents from the Northeast who work and contribute to the city’s development. Gupta made it clear that no form of misconduct or discrimination will be accepted, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Gupta also announced her intention to meet the three women affected by the incident personally. She plans to listen to their concerns and offer support. Additionally, she stated that her team will engage with the broader Northeast community in Delhi to understand the challenges they face better and explore policy measures to improve their safety and sense of belonging.

Delhi Police have arrested a couple in connection with the case. An FIR has been registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station under sections related to criminal intimidation, insulting the modesty of a woman, and promoting enmity between groups. Relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked as part of the investigation.

Gupta’s response has garnered reactions from political leaders and civil society groups nationwide. This has brought renewed attention to concerns about discrimination and the need for stronger protections for people from India’s Northeast region.