Pakyong, 26 Feb : Sikkim’s state government has announced plans to rename Pakyong Airport to honor Trilochan Pokhrel, one of the earliest freedom fighters from the Himalayan state. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang revealed the decision during the 31st Foundation Day celebration of the Akhil Sikkim Khas Chettri Bahun Kalyan Sangh in Rangpo, near the West Bengal border.

Trilochan Pokhrel, often known as “Gandhi Pokhrel,” is remembered for his involvement in key movements against British rule. His participation in the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, and the Quit India Movement was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership.

The airport, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated in 2018, is Sikkim’s only airport and plays a crucial role in connecting the mountainous state. Renaming it is a symbolic act that acknowledges Pokhrel’s enduring legacy and Sikkim’s role in India’s independence struggle.

During the event, leaders emphasized Sikkim’s tradition of unity among its diverse communities. They also reinforced their commitment to protecting and promoting local heritage. Darjeeling MP Raju Bista spoke about the progress regarding Scheduled Tribe status for certain communities in Sikkim and neighboring West Bengal. This decision shows Sikkim’s commitment to honoring national heroes while fostering cultural pride and regional identity.

Trilochan Pokhrel, often known as Trilochan Pokhrel, remains one of the lesser-recognized contributors to India’s independence movement from the Himalayan region of Sikkim.

Born in the late nineteenth century in Tareythang village in East Sikkim, he grew up in a rural environment that shaped his deep concern for ordinary people. He was strongly influenced by the teachings and way of life of Mahatma Gandhi and adopted the principles of non-violence, simplicity, and self-reliance.

Pokhrel is believed to have taken active part in the national struggle during the Quit India Movement. During this period, he spent time at Gandhi’s ashrams in Gujarat and Bihar, where he practiced spinning the charkha and followed a disciplined, service-oriented lifestyle that reflected Gandhian values.

After returning to Sikkim, he encouraged people to boycott foreign goods and embrace Swadeshi ideals by promoting khadi and local industries. Carrying a charkha to village markets and dressing in simple hand-spun cloth, he became widely respected and earned recognition for his dedication to the freedom cause.

Even after India achieved independence in 1947, Pokhrel continued his efforts to spread awareness and promote Gandhian ideals. He is recorded to have passed away in Purnia district in 1969, and his family later settled in Assam.

In recognition of his contributions, the Government of Sikkim posthumously honored him in 2018 with the LD Kazi Award for Democratic Movement. Such recognition aims to revive public awareness about his legacy and highlight the important role played by lesser-known freedom fighters in India’s struggle for independence.