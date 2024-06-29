Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Extends Warm Wishes on Asar 15

Pakyong, 29 June : Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of Asar Pandra. In his message, he highlighted the traditional significance of the day, emphasizing the longstanding custom of enjoying curd, beaten rice, and other delicacies in almost every household.

He remarked on the cultural richness of Sikkim, where diverse traditions, customs, and attire are celebrated. He drew attention to the agricultural roots of the community, where practices such as singing traditional Asare songs and performing coordinated farming activities have been passed down through generations. This day, deeply intertwined with agricultural heritage, is a time to honor and cherish these enduring customs.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of unity among the people of Sikkim, urging everyone to uphold their cultural values and traditions while fostering a spirit of love and harmony. He expressed that by doing so, the community would continue to thrive in a serene and cohesive environment, strengthening the bonds of love and mutual respect.

CM Tamang acknowledged the wisdom of ancestors who referred to Asar 15 as a day to “consume a portion and yield abundance,” underlining the critical role of agriculture in the rural economy. He paid a respectful tribute to the farmers, recognizing their invaluable contributions as the backbone of the community’s livelihood.

Chief Minister once again extended his warm wishes to all, hoping that the festival brings joy, prosperity, and a deep sense of unity among the people of Sikkim.