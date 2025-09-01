Daughter Of Sikkim, Babita Thapa Magar has become the first runner-up of Nepal Idol Season 6.

Kathmandu, Sep 1 : In the grand finale held on Sunday, Babita Thapa was announced as the first runner-up among the five finalists. Thapa received a cash prize of 10 lakh Nepali Rupees along with various gifts.

The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang Golay, congratulated Thapa on her achievement through his official Facebook page.

In his congratulatory Facebook post, he wrote, “Sikkim’s daughter, Babita Thapa Magar, has brought pride to the state by clinching the first runner-up title in Nepal Idol Season 6.”

The Chief Minister added, “Her soulful voice, dedication, and remarkable journey in the competition have won the hearts of audiences in Nepal, India, and internationally. Her achievement has not only made her family proud but also the entire Sikkimese community, proving once again that the youth of our state possess immense talent to excel on international platforms.”

Ganga Sonam from Sindhupalchok won the Nepal Idol Season 6 title. Nepal’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, presented the trophy to the winner, Sonam.

The judges for the competition were Nhyoo Bajracharya, Kaliprasad Baskota, and Indira Joshi, and it was hosted by Asif Shah.