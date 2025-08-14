Student Tortured With Cigarettes In Sikkim By Adult Man

Singtam , August 14 : An arrest has been made following a brutal assault on a student at the Samdong Sanskrit Pathshala. The incident, which involved a violent attack and cruel torture using cigarettes, came to light after a video of the assault went viral, sparking widespread condemnation and demands for justice.

The accused, 29-year-old Aditya Khadka, was arrested immediately. The victim, currently studying in Class 9 student from a Scheduled Tribe category, was living with friends in a rented house while studying. According to reports, Khadka entered the house, brutally beat the student, and hurled racist slurs at him. It was further revealed that Khadka also burned the victim with a lit cigarette.

The incident is confirmed to have occurred on the night of August 12. Shekhar Sewa, the president of the Sikkim Scheduled Tribe Welfare Association, released a video statement demanding strict action against the perpetrator.

Video Press release From ASSCWA Chairman Sherkar Sewa

Reaction From Samdong Sanskrit College Principal Office

Sikkim Government Sanskrit College Condemns Brutal Torture of Student

Samdong/Gangtok ,August 14 : The Sikkim Government Sanskrit College has issued a strong condemnation following the emergence of a disturbing video on social media depicting the brutal torture of one of its students at his residence by certain anti-social elements.

In a press release, the college administration unequivocally stated that this “heinous, cowardly, and barbaric act is utterly unacceptable and is a gross violation of human dignity and fundamental rights.”

The institution expressed its solidarity with the victim and his family during this traumatic time. The college has demanded that law enforcement authorities take swift, stringent, and exemplary action to ensure the perpetrators face the harshest punishment permissible under the law.

The Sikkim Government Sanskrit College reiterated its zero-tolerance stance towards any form of violence, intimidation, or injustice against its students and pledged to extend every possible support in the pursuit of justice.

Reactiosn From SSCPCR Govt of Sikkim Via Press Release,

Gangtok, August 14 : The Sikkim State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SSCPCR) and the Sikkim Police have initiated an investigation and made an arrest following a viral video on social media that depicted the torture of a minor child.

In a public notice, the SSCPCR confirmed it has taken cognizance of the matter under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005. The notice states that the Sikkim Police, led by Station House Officer PI Sher Bahadur Manger of Singtam Police Station, has arrested and booked the accused under relevant legal provisions.

The charges against the accused include applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015* and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The SSCPCR has stated that it will closely monitor the progress of the investigation to ensure that justice is served and the child’s rights and dignity are protected. The commission also reiterated that acts of cruelty, abuse, or exploitation against children are punishable offenses and will be dealt with strictly. The public is urged to report any such incidents to the nearest police station, the SSCPCR, or the Child Helpline (1098).