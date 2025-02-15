Sikkim Government Strengthens Maternity and Child Care Leave for Female Employees

In a progressive move towards supporting working mothers, the Government of Sikkim has amended the Sikkim Government Service (Leave) Rules, 1982, granting extended maternity and child care leave benefits to female government employees.

Key Amendments:

Maternity Leave – Female government employees are now entitled to 180 days of fully paid maternity leave, with the option to avail up to 60 days before childbirth.

Child Care Leave – Women employees with minor children (below 18 years) can take up to 180 days of fully paid leave to cater to their child’s education, sickness, or general caregiving needs.

Additional Benefits:

Child Care Leave will be fully paid, eliminating financial burdens on working mothers.

The leave will not be deducted from the Leave Account, ensuring employees retain other leave entitlements.

It can be taken in three separate spells until the child reaches 18 years of age.

This policy change reflects the government’s commitment to work-life balance and gender-inclusive workplace policies, ensuring female employees have sufficient time for maternity and childcare without financial concerns. The initiative is expected to have a positive impact on women’s workforce participation and well-being in the state.

Notification