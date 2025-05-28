Accused in Child Sexual Assault Case Escapes Custody in Sikkim, Police Launch Intensive Hunt

Rangpo, May 28 : In a serious lapse of security, a 24-year-old man arrested for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old girl managed to flee from police custody in Rangpo under Pakyong District, Sikkim, early Wednesday morning.

The individual, who had been detained on May 27 under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, exploited a moment of opportunity by requesting to use the toilet. According to police officials, he escaped from the Rangpo police station around 2:30 a.m. after allegedly attacking a constable on duty.

Rangpo Police Station House Officer (SHO) Dichen Tshomo confirmed that the escapee injured a policeman during his breakout. Authorities have since registered a fresh case against the fugitive under Sections 262 and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 — charges which pertain to assault and unlawful escape from custody.

A comprehensive search operation is currently in progress across surrounding areas. “We are pursuing credible leads and expect to apprehend the accused soon,” SHO Tshomo stated.

The incident has raised concerns over custodial security and prompted a departmental review of standard operating procedures at the police station.

Ref. PTI