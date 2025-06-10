Search Operation Continues in Chaten Army Camp Landslide as Two More Bodies Recovered

North Sikkim, June 10 : Two more bodies have been recovered from the landslide-hit Indian Army camp in Chaten, bringing the total number of confirmed fatalities to three. The tragic incident occurred on June 1, when a massive landslide struck the camp, trapping six individuals beneath the debris.

The newly recovered victims include one male and one female. While the official identification of the bodies is yet to be confirmed, speculation suggests that the female victim might be a family member of Lt Colonel Pritpal Singh Sandhu, who remains unaccounted for along with two others.

The first body to be retrieved from the site was that of Sepoy Sainudheen PK. With three individuals still missing, rescue teams are intensifying their efforts under challenging weather conditions and treacherous terrain.

Personnel from the Indian Army, along with the state disaster response teams and local administration, are engaged in the ongoing search and recovery operation. Authorities continue to face logistical hurdles due to the difficult topography and unpredictable weather in the region, but remain committed to locating the missing.

The landslide has brought renewed focus on the risks faced by military personnel and their families stationed in high-altitude, landslide-prone zones. The operation remains active as officials work around the clock to bring closure to the affected families.