Starlink Internet Plans in India May Launch at Rs 3,000–4,200 Monthly; Satellite Kit to Cost Rs 33,000: Report

New Delhi, June 10 : Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, is inching closer to its Indian debut, with early pricing details emerging ahead of its formal rollout. According to a Business Standard report citing sources, Starlink’s monthly internet subscription in India could range between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,200. In addition, users will need to purchase a hardware kit—comprising a satellite dish and Wi-Fi router—estimated to cost around Rs 33,000.

These tentative figures contrast sharply with earlier speculations that suggested a much lower entry point, including promotional unlimited plans priced under \$10 (approximately Rs 850). Other previous estimates had placed monthly charges anywhere between Rs 3,000 and Rs 7,000. As of now, Starlink has not issued an official confirmation on its India pricing.

The report further noted that Starlink has generally maintained premium pricing in both developed and developing nations. In markets like the US, Kenya, and Nigeria, the satellite-based internet service typically costs two to three times more than traditional telecom offerings. Industry insiders claim there is little incentive for Starlink to lower prices significantly, given the inherent limitations in satellite internet capacity.

Empowering Remote India with Satellite Internet

Starlink’s technological edge lies in its constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, orbiting just 550 kilometers above the Earth. This closer proximity compared to traditional geostationary satellites results in faster internet speeds and significantly reduced latency. Currently operational in more than 70 countries, the company aims to bridge the digital divide by reaching remote, underserved, and disaster-affected areas worldwide.

SpaceX has already launched approximately 7,000 satellites into LEO and plans to scale this number to over 40,000, further enhancing global coverage in areas where traditional connectivity is not viable.

Service Rollout Timeline and Partnerships in India

After recently securing a satellite communication (satcom) licence from India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Starlink is now awaiting additional regulatory approvals. Before commercial operations begin, it must receive clearance from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and be allotted spectrum by the government.

A PTI report indicates that Starlink could receive trial spectrum within the next two weeks. Meanwhile, ANI reported that the company is targeting a commercial launch within the next two months.

To facilitate widespread availability, Starlink has partnered with two of India’s telecom giants—Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel—both of which together dominate over 70% of the national telecom market. Starlink’s satellite internet hardware will be sold through their retail networks, streamlining distribution and access.

With its official launch on the horizon, Starlink has become the third operator in India to acquire a satcom licence, following in the footsteps of Eutelsat’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio.