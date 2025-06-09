Final Salute Across 2,500 Kilometres: Soldier’s Journey from Sikkim to Lakshadweep Inspires a Nation

North Sikkim / Lakshadweep, June 09, : In a deeply moving tribute to duty and sacrifice, the mortal remains of Sepoy Sainudheen PK, who perished in the catastrophic landslide at Chatten in North Sikkim, were recovered on June 8, 2025, after eight days of intense search operations by the Indian Army.

Born on December 20, 1991, in Androth, Lakshadweep, Sepoy Sainudheen had served the nation with unwavering dedication since joining the Indian Army on March 24, 2012. His 13 years of exemplary service included challenging deployments in high-altitude zones such as the Siachen Glacier. Known for his discipline, humility, and silent courage, he earned deep respect from both colleagues and superiors.

His final journey spanned approximately 2,500 kilometres—from the mountainous terrain of North Sikkim to the serene shores of Androth island. This complex repatriation effort, executed with military precision and solemn dignity, was a coordinated operation involving the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, and local administrative bodies.

Army Aviation helicopters and Indian Air Force transport aircraft, including the C-295, were deployed to ensure swift and respectful transportation across varied terrain. At Bengdubi Military Station, a ceremonial wreath-laying ceremony was held with full military honours on June 8, before the body was flown to Lakshadweep.

Upon arrival in Androth, the Indian Navy paid tribute with a ceremonial Guard of Honour, reaffirming the nation’s respect for its fallen soldier. The operation was not just a logistical mission—it was a collective national gesture of remembrance and reverence.

Paying tribute, his Commanding Officer remarked, “Sepoy Sainudheen PK embodied the essence of military service—calm dedication, unyielding integrity, and silent heroism. From Siachen to Sikkim, he stood firm in duty. His sacrifice is a beacon of inspiration for all.”

Sepoy Sainudheen’s final journey was more than a return home—it was a powerful reminder of India’s enduring gratitude and the military’s unshakable commitment to honour those who give everything in service of the nation.