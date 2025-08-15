Doctor Son Returns to Unveil Statue of His Father, Kargil War Martyr Veer Bahadur Suresh Chhetri

Siliguri, August 15 : Veer Bahadur Suresh Chhetri made the ultimate sacrifice for his country during the 1999 Kargil War. At the time of his martyrdom, the brave soldier of the Naga Regiment left behind a young son who was too small to have a clear memory of his father. That son has now grown up to become a doctor and, on the special occasion of Independence Day, returned to unveil a statue of his father.

During the ceremony, Veer Bahadur Suresh Chhetri’s wife and son became emotional as they remembered him, but they were also filled with a sense of pride. Their long-cherished dream of establishing a grand statue of Veer Bahadur Suresh Chhetri had finally come true.

The event began with the hoisting of the national flag by the chief guest, Major General Jayaprakash Singh. According to reports, this statue has been installed at Satbhaiya More in Naxalbari, making it the first war memorial in North Bengal.

Many dignitaries, including Major General Jayaprakash Singh and Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad chairperson Arun Ghosh, attended the event. They paid their respects by laying wreaths on the martyr’s statue, followed by offering him a traditional Nepali VeerVeerkhadaVeerVeer and cap, a VeerVeermanetVeerVeer, and a bouquet of flowers.

During the special program, wheelchairs and tricycles were also distributed to people with special needs.