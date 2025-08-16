MP Raju Bista Inspects Landslide-Hit NH-10, Calls for Coordinated Action

Darjeeling, August 16 : In response to recent landslides, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista conducted an inspection of National Highway 10, a critical link for the region’s connectivity. Bista’s visit focused on assessing the damage and evaluating the response of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), which recently took over the maintenance of the 52.10 km Sevoke-Rangpo stretch.

At Bhasua, located between Sevoke Bazar and Kalijhora, Bista observed ongoing road widening and slope protection work. According to NHIDCL officials, they are expanding a 150-meter section of the road by 12 meters and constructing a protective wall from the base to prevent further landslides and erosion.

A major point of concern was the condition of NH-10 at Setijhora, where significant cracks have appeared on the road. Bista noted the need for immediate tow protection work once the Teesta river’s water level recedes. He highlighted that desilting is also critical to prevent further damage. The MP emphasized that a long-term solution requires road realignment and the construction of an elevated stretch due to the area’s steep, vertical slope.

Bista expressed concern over the lack of coordination among key agencies—NHIDCL, IRCON, and NHPC—and stressed that a joint, long-term approach is essential to solving the perennial landslide problem. He is scheduled to hold a meeting with officials from these agencies to address the issue holistically and will report the outcome to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The MP also visited Selfie-Dara, another site severely impacted by landslides. Bista noted that while NHIDCL is working to clear the road, continuous rain and unstable slopes have hampered progress. He said that a Project Management Consultant has been appointed to develop a long-term, sustainable alignment for the highway.

In addition, Bista called for the deployment of basic emergency services, such as ambulances, water tankers, patrolling vehicles, and towing cranes, along the highway. He stated his commitment to bringing in more experts, including geologists, engineers, and possibly the Border Roads Organization (BRO), to ensure the highway is “world-class.”