Trailblazer Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai Appointed Acting Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court

New Delhi, Dec 14 : In a significant judicial appointment, President Droupadi Murmu has designated Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai as the Acting Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court. This appointment comes into effect following the retirement of the outgoing Chief Justice, Biswanath Somadder, on December 14, 2025. The official notification regarding the appointment was released by the Law Ministry on December 12.

Justice Rai assumes the role as the senior-most judge on the Sikkim High Court bench. Her extensive experience includes previous tenures as Acting Chief Justice, having served in this capacity multiple times, specifically in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Born in Sikkim on July 12, 1964, Justice Rai embarked on her judicial career in 1990 as a judicial magistrate in Gangtok. She steadily advanced through the Sikkim Judicial Service, achieving a historic milestone on April 15, 2015, when she was appointed a permanent judge of the Sikkim High Court, becoming the first woman to hold this position on the court.

Beyond her role on the bench, Justice Rai has been dedicated to improving judicial outreach, serving as the Executive Chairperson of the Sikkim State Legal Services Authority since December 2020. This role involves actively working to enhance and ensure access to justice for the citizens of Sikkim.

Given her seniority, pioneering achievements, and distinguished service, there is notable speculation that Justice Rai may be considered for an elevation to the Supreme Court of India in the years ahead.