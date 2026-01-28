Ancient Stones, New Clues: Archaeologists Identify Possible Megalithic Site in Sikkim’s Dentam

Gangtok, 28 Jan : Renowned archaeologist and ancient historian Hari Chandra Sharma has revealed the possible discovery of a megalithic site in Mangmu, located in the Dentam area of West Sikkim, opening a new chapter in the study of the state’s ancient past.

Sharma, who has been researching Sikkim’s ancient history and the Neolithic period for several years, said that he has co-authored and published multiple academic articles on early human history in the region. He is currently working in Delhi alongside his long-time research collaborator, Dr. Saurabh Simchao, with whom he has been jointly studying Sikkim’s early civilizations.



According to Sharma, he recently learned about an unusual location in Mangmu that drew his academic interest. Upon visiting the site and conducting a preliminary observation, he found that the features of the location matched characteristics typically associated with megalithic structures.

“In historical and archaeological terminology, such structures are referred to as megalithic,” Sharma explained, adding that based on initial assumptions and early exploration, the site can be described as a probable megalithic site.

However, he clarified that detailed fieldwork and scientific investigation are still pending. He noted that the team has not yet fully reached or formally documented the probable megalithic site and that further exploration is necessary to confirm its historical significance.

If confirmed, the discovery could significantly enhance understanding of Sikkim’s prehistoric culture and place the region more prominently on India’s archaeological map.