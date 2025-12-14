Sikkim Mountaineer Manita Pradhan Closes in on Seven Summits Challenge

Gangtok, Dec 14 : Sikkim’s distinguished mountaineer, Manita Pradhan, has achieved a historic milestone by successfully summiting Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica.

This remarkable accomplishment brings her one step closer to completing the prestigious Seven Summits Challenge, which involves conquering the highest mountains on all seven continents. With the successful ascent of Mount Vinson, Pradhan has now conquered six of the seven continental peaks.

The final remaining objective for Manita Pradhan to complete this extraordinary global mountaineering journey is Mount Kosciuszko in Australia. Her determination and success continue to bring immense pride to Sikkim and India on the international stage.