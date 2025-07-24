Darjeeling Student Union Protests Over Murder of Darjeeling Native in Gangtok

Darjeeling, July 24 : The Darjeeling Mahavidyalaya Student Parliament’s former members have vehemently condemned the brutal murder of Kalyan Rai in Gangtok, demanding an impartial and independent investigation. They have urged the Sikkim Police administration to ensure the culprits receive the strictest possible punishment.

On Thursday morning, Gangtok Sadar Police recovered the body of a 32-year-old man from a private premise at Krishi Bhawan. An elderly citizen has since surrendered in connection with this gruesome murder. The deceased, a resident of Darjeeling, was employed by a private telecommunications company in Sikkim.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Kalyan Rai, who lost his life in the brutal Gangtok murder, were brought to Darjeeling on Wednesday afternoon. It has been reported that a former employee of the Sikkim Forest Department, taking responsibility for the murder of Kalyan Rai, a Lebong resident working in Gangtok, surrendered at the Gangtok Sadar Police Station.