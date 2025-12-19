SRM University Faculty Member Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges; Remanded to Judicial Custody

Gangtok , Dec 19 : An Assistant Professor affiliated with SRM University has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody following allegations of sexual assault. The arrest was made by the Gangtok Sadar Police in connection with a complaint filed by a 21-year-old woman, who authorities confirmed is not a student or member of the university.

According to official police records, the case was formally registered on December 18, 2025, as FIR No. 152/2025. The accused faces charges under Sections 63 and 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which govern the offenses of sexual assault and punishment for rape, respectively.

Background of the Allegation

The complainant, a resident of Tadong originally hailing from West Sikkim, stated in her report that her acquaintance with the accused began via a social media platform. Following a period of digital correspondence, the accused reportedly made persistent requests for an in-person meeting.

The victim alleged that although she initially insisted on meeting in a public venue, she eventually agreed to visit the professor’s residence in Lingding, Gangtok, on December 6, 2025, after being assured of her safety. It was during this encounter that the accused allegedly assaulted her against her will. The complainant reported fleeing the site immediately following the incident in a state of severe trauma.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Authorities addressed the twelve-day interval between the alleged incident and the filing of the FIR. The complainant attributed the delay to a combination of intense academic pressure due to ongoing examinations, a lack of immediate familial support, and the fear of social stigma.

The Gangtok Sadar Police moved swiftly following the formal complaint, apprehending the faculty member. After being produced before the court, the accused was sent to judicial custody.

A senior police official confirmed that the investigation remains active. “We are currently in the process of gathering forensic evidence and corroborating the sequence of events as described in the complaint,” the official stated.

The university has not yet released an official statement regarding the professional status of the assistant professor following his arrest.