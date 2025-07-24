Kalyan Rai Murder Case: Darjeeling MP Raju Bista Urges Sikkim CM for Free and Fair Probe; Family Demands Justice

Darjeeling, July 24: The brutal murder of 36-year-old Kalyan Rai near Krishi Bhawan in Gangtok late Wednesday night has triggered shock, anger, and grief across Darjeeling and Sikkim. The victim, a resident of Katwali Bazar, Lebong in Darjeeling, was allegedly stabbed to death around 11 PM. A 76-year-old retired forest officer reportedly surrendered to the police the same night, confessing to the crime.

Following a postmortem, Kalyan Rai’s body was sent to his native village in Darjeeling on Thursday, where hundreds of family members, friends, and local residents gathered to pay their last respects. The murder has drawn widespread condemnation from civil society, NGOs, and both political and apolitical groups across the Darjeeling hills, all demanding justice and severe punishment for those involved.

The family of the deceased has firmly denied any allegations linking Rai to criminal activity, describing him as a soft-spoken and responsible individual. Locals echoed these sentiments, insisting that he was known for his gentle nature and had no record of misconduct. They have demanded that the case be investigated thoroughly and the culprits—regardless of age or status—be held accountable under the law.

In response to the public outcry, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has written to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), calling for a transparent and unbiased investigation. In his letter, Bista expressed deep concern over the gravity of the crime and its emotional impact on the community.

According to the MP, the case has been registered at Gangtok Sadar Police Station under FIR No. 100/2025, and the accused has been charged under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Referring to media reports, Bista noted that Rai suffered 10 to 11 stab wounds on his chest, hands, and neck, raising serious doubts about the claim of self-defence made by the accused.

Bista put forth two urgent demands:

1. A Free and Fair Investigation: He urged the Sikkim government to ensure a thorough, impartial inquiry to uncover the full truth behind the incident. A swift and unbiased probe, he said, is vital for justice and to restore public confidence in the rule of law.

2. Compensation for the Victim’s Family: Emphasizing that Kalyan Rai came from an economically marginalised background and was the sole breadwinner, Bista requested the government to extend financial support to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

“I humbly request your urgent attention to this matter and look forward to your kind intervention,” Bista stated in his letter, expressing confidence in the Chief Minister’s commitment to justice.

Meanwhile, Gangtok SP Mahendra Subba addressed the media on Thursday, sharing preliminary findings of the investigation. He was joined by the Additional SP, SDPO, and Police Inspector, as public pressure mounts for swift and decisive action.

The incident has sparked widespread demands for justice from both sides of the border, with community leaders, activists, and elected representatives united in their call for truth, transparency, and accountability in the murder of Kalyan Rai.