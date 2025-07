Siliguri, July 26: The Pradhan Nagar Police have arrested a Sikkim resident in Siliguri, seizing a firearm and live cartridges from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off about an individual carrying a firearm, a plainclothes police team apprehended the suspect, identified as Dawa Tamang of Gangtok, Sikkim, near the Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus on Friday night.

Tamang is currently in police custody for further investigation and interrogation.