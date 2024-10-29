Gangtok SP Shares Final Update on Jyoti Rape and Murder Case in Pangthang

Gangtok, October 29: On Tuesday, Gangtok’s Superintendent of Police, IPS Tenzing Loden Lepcha, provided a detailed update on the Jyoti rape and murder case, which reached a conclusion in fast-track court through a collaborative team effort. SP Lepcha stated that the case, shocking to the conscience of the community, spurred widespread public outcry as people from all walks of life took to the streets demanding justice for Jyoti.

In his address, SP Lepcha outlined the investigation’s timeline, from Jyoti’s initial sighting on CCTV to the accused’s confession, emphasizing the painstaking steps taken to ensure no detail was overlooked. He commended both the enforcement and legal teams for their relentless pursuit of justice, which brought the case to a decisive close.

Responding to questions about the sentence for convict Pritam Sharma, lawyer Jyoti Subba confirmed, “We have requested the death penalty.”