Caught Red-Handed: Mobile Thief Nabbed on CCTV in Gangtok

Gangtok, October 29: In a brazen daylight incident, a man was caught on CCTV stealing a mobile phone from a popular shop in Gangtok, Sikkim’s capital. The theft occurred around 12:30 PM at “Good Deals Agencies,” a mobile shop located near MG Marg. The man entered the store under the guise of needing a phone repair. After chatting briefly with the shop owner, he seized the moment when the owner stepped into the repair room, slyly lifting a new Samsung F05 phone packet from the display and hiding it.

Unbeknownst to the thief, his actions were recorded on the store’s CCTV. The shop owner discovered the theft after reviewing the footage, noticing his brand-new phone had mysteriously disappeared from the rack. According to the owner, the suspect is a familiar face who has visited the shop before and is likely a tourist guide who frequents Gangtok.