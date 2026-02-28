Justice for Sevoke Road Victim: Darjeeling MP Raju Bista Meets Grieving Family, Demands Strict Action

Siliguri , 28 Feb : Darjeeling Member of Parliament Raju Bista on Friday visited the residence of Late Shankar Chhetri, who lost his life in the tragic Sevoke Road hit-and-run incident, and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Shankar Chhetri, son of Prakash Chhetri and Kamala Chhetri of Dulal Jote under Khoribari in Darjeeling district, was remembered as a caring and kind-hearted young man whose life was tragically cut short. According to reports, the fatal accident was allegedly caused by a drunk driver, leading to widespread anger and grief in the region.

During his visit, Bista assured the family that they are not alone in their fight for justice. He said that people from across Siliguri, Darjeeling, Terai and Dooars stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time.

The accused has been arrested, but concerns remain among family members about whether justice will be delivered. The Darjeeling MP strongly demanded a fair, transparent and time-bound investigation into the incident. He emphasized that the guilty must face strict legal consequences.

Bista also urged the Siliguri Police to intensify action against drunk driving, stating that reckless and irresponsible behavior on the roads poses a serious threat to innocent lives.

Reaffirming his support, the MP said he stands firmly with the victim’s family in their pursuit of justice and accountability.