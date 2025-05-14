BJP Sikkim Slams ‘The Hindu’ for Omitting State from India Map, Demands Apology

Gangtok, May 14: Amid heightened nationalistic sentiment following Operation Sindoor and growing calls for a boycott of nations siding with Pakistan, a major controversy has erupted over an apparent cartographic error by The Hindu newspaper. The publication has come under fire for omitting Sikkim from the map of India in its May 13 print edition.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim State Unit has issued a scathing condemnation of the omission, labelling it not just a journalistic lapse but a direct affront to the nation’s territorial integrity. The party termed the act “irresponsible, insensitive, and not less than anti-national.”

In a strongly worded statement, BJP Sikkim said, “This omission is a grievous insult to the people of Sikkim, especially as the state approaches the 50th anniversary of its statehood on May 16. Sikkim’s status is constitutionally safeguarded under Article 371F. To erase its presence from the national map is to question its place in the Indian Union.”

The party demanded an immediate and unconditional apology from The Hindu’s editorial board and called for prompt rectification in the next edition. It also urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to take strict action against the publication.

“Sikkim is not just a state—it is a symbol of India’s unity and diversity. Omitting it from the national map reflects a dangerous disregard for journalistic responsibility and national cohesion,” BJP Sikkim added.

As tensions rise across the country due to ongoing geopolitical developments, the incident has further inflamed public sentiment in Sikkim and beyond. Political leaders and civil society groups have echoed BJP’s call for accountability and respect toward all states and union territories.

The controversy is expected to fuel ongoing discussions about media responsibility and the need for precision in national reporting, especially during periods of heightened national consciousness.

Condemning the activity BJP IT Cell Chief , Amit Malviya tweeted in X

Shameful and unacceptable. The Hindu’s omission of Sikkim from the Map of India in its 13th May 2025 edition is not just a journalistic blunder—it is a grave insult to the sovereignty of our nation and a direct affront to the people of Sikkim. As the state approaches its 50th… pic.twitter.com/p6c5AAeEaF — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 14, 2025