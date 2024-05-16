Sunil Chhetri Retiring , June 6 Will Be His Last Football Against Kuwait

Pakyong, 16 May : Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri announced on Thursday that he will retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Kuwait on June 6. This marks the end of a remarkable two-decade career for one of India’s most revered sports icons.

In a heartfelt video shared on his social media accounts, the long-serving national team captain expressed his feelings about the decision. India currently holds second place in Group A with four points, trailing leaders Qatar.

Reflecting on his career from age of 19 years as he entered , the 39-year-old Chhetri said, “The feeling I recollect over the last 19 years is a beautiful blend of duty, pressure, and immense joy. I never thought individually about the games I’ve played, what I’ve done well or poorly. But in these last one-and-a-half to two months, it felt different. I did it because I was coming to terms with the decision that the next game would be my last.”

Chhetri continued, “Every training session with the national team, I just want to savor. The game against Kuwait is critical; we need the three points to qualify for the next round. It’s hugely important for us.”

Despite the importance of the match, Chhetri feels an unexpected calm. “In a strange way, I don’t feel the pressure because these 15-20 days with the national team and the match against Kuwait will be my last.”

Chhetri’s illustrious career includes making his 150th appearance for India in March, where he scored against Afghanistan in Guwahati, though India lost 1-2. Since his debut in 2005, he has scored 94 goals for the country, making him India’s all-time top scorer and most-capped player. He also ranks third among active international goal scorers, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

As Chhetri prepares to hang up his boots, he leaves behind a legacy that has inspired countless young footballers in India and around the world. His journey is a testament to dedication, passion, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.